RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1035 GMT March 26, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212189
Published: 0657 GMT March 26, 2018

Iran table tennis player bags 2018 Olympic quota

Iran table tennis player bags 2018 Olympic quota

Iranian table tennis player Amin Mohammadian defeated Singaporean rival and received the 2018 Olympic quota for the first time.

In a close competition, Mohammadian overpowered Singapore 4-2 at the 2018 Tunisia Junior and Cadet Open, IRNA reported.

The 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games, officially known as the III Summer Youth Olympic Games, and commonly known as Buenos Aires 2018, is a forthcoming international sport, cultural, and educational event that will be hosted in Buenos Aires, Argentina between October 6 and October 18, 2018.

It will be the first Summer Youth Olympic Games to be held in the Southern Hemisphere, the first outside of Asia, and the first Youth Games for either summer or winter to be held outside Eurasia.

 

   
KeyWords
Olympic
tennis
Iran
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1321 sec