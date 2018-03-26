RSS
1034 GMT March 26, 2018

Published: 0749 GMT March 26, 2018

Iran condoles victims of Russia shopping center inferno

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman in a message has sympathized with victims of fire at a shopping center in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

Bahram Qasemi expressed condolences to Russian people and government and bereaved families of the deadly incident, IRNA reported.

The death toll of the blaze in Kemerovo shopping mall has risen to 53 people, Russia Today quoted an official investigation committee as saying.

“The fire, which broke out on Sunday afternoon, was finally contained some 12 hours later, after engulfing some 1,600 square meters. The building sustained severe damage, its roof and floors partially collapsing,” RT reported.

 

   
