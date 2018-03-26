Speaker's advisor urges Saudi FM to learn from history

Iran parliament (Majlis) speaker's advisor for international affairs in a Twitter message on Monday urged Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir to learn from history, referring to its third anniversary of military invasion against Yemen.

“Exactly three years ago, at the beginning of the aggressions against Yemen, you told me in Jeddah that Saudi Arabia will destroy Ansarullah in northern Yemen less than three weeks,” Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

Today, he added, 'the Yemeni resistance entered the fourth year of its resistance against occupation and your unwise intervention.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Sunday called on the international community to increase efforts to end the aggressions and blockade in Yemen, IRNA reported.

Iran's Foreign Ministry, while emphasizing implementation of a four-article plan devised by Tehran to address the crisis in Yemen, believes that the only solution to this crisis is a political one, and that the current war will have no winners, accordingly, it said in a statement.

At the outset of the fourth anniversary of the devastating Yemeni war and the military invasion of Saudi-led coalition forces’ aggression against the Yemeni people, Iran condemns this aggression and calls for an immediate end to military strikes, massacre of people and removing the blockade against this country, read the statement.