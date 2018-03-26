RSS
0222 GMT March 26, 2018

News ID: 212210
Published: 0121 GMT March 26, 2018

Donald Trump expels 60 Russian diplomats from US amid poisoned spy row

Donald Trump expels 60 Russian diplomats from US amid poisoned spy row

The United States has expelled 60 Russian diplomats in a coordinated response to the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal.

The 66-year-old and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia remain in critical condition after they were exposed to a military grade nerve agent, uk.news.yahoo.com reported.

Moscow has denied any responsibility for the Salisbury incident on March 4, following accusations from Theresa May in Parliament.

The US has also ordered the Seattle consulate to be shuttered in response to the UK spy case.

A statement from the White House Press Secretary said: “Today President Donald J. Trump ordered the expulsion of dozens of Russian intelligence officers from the United States and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle due to its proximity to one of our submarine bases and Boeing.

“The United States takes this action in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners around the world in response to Russia’s use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom.”

Senior Trump administration officials said the expelled Russians include 12 spies who the US believes are working under diplomatic cover at Russia’s mission to the United Nations.

Officials added that the actions are being taken to send a message about the ‘unacceptably high’ number of Russian spies in the US and to respond to the attack in the UK.

The statement adds: “With these steps, the United States and our allies and partners me clear to Russia that its actions have consequences. The United States stands ready to cooperate to build a better relationship with Russia, but this can only happen with a change in the Russian government’s behavior.”

The expelled Russians will have seven days to leave the US.

The US expulsion of Russian diplomats follows the UK’s lead. Britain expelled 23 Russian diplomats, prompting Moscow to retaliate by ordering out the same number.

Meanwhile, Germany, Poland and France all expelled four Russian representatives. Lithuania has expelled three, Latvia have removed one Russian and most recently Ukraine has ordered 12 Russian diplomats to leave the country.

 

   
