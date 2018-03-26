Some in DC trying to undermine Trump-Kim summit: US foreign policy expert

Some people in Washington, DC, are upset that US President Donald Trump has agreed to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and are trying to undermine the summit, according to James Jatras, a former American Senate foreign policy adviser.

According to a report, US Marines are flying F-35B fighter jets over the Pacific Ocean near the Japanese island of Okinawa ahead of US-South Korea drills, despite a diplomatic thaw with North Korea.

In a show of force, the US military is demonstrating fifth-generation F-35B Lightning II jets – the military’s newest and most expensive weaponry -- days before it will resume annual joint war games with South Korea.

“Let’s remember that for a long time the Russians and the Chinese have been proposing a double freeze, that’s Americans and South Koreans will freeze their maneuvers and North Koreans will freeze their missile and nuclear tests. It seem that in advance of the anticipated Trump-Kim meeting in May that there has been just one-side freeze, that’s the North Koreans have accepted that they will freeze their program but do not expect the Americans and the South Koreans to freeze our military maneuvers,” Jatras told Press TV on Monday.

“I’m not sure what the reasons for this is but I think it shows a great deal of flexibility on the North Korean side,” he said.

“Now does this mean people on the American side will abuse this to try to stage some kind of provocation to perhaps make sure that the meeting does not take place? I don’t know. There is a very strong element on the American side that is very upset that President Trump agreed with meeting Kim Jong-un and will try to see that if they can make sure that it doesn’t happen,” the analyst added.

“I think it’s a fifty-fifty chance whether they will meet, and the odds are going down as the time goes forward, especially with Mr. Bolton coming in as the new national security adviser. I think there will be efforts on the American side to try to find an excuse to cancel the meeting whatever the president thinks,” he said.

Trump announced Gen. H.R. McMaster's replacement on Thursday, making Bolton -- a former US ambassador to the United Nations -- his third national security adviser, part of a shake-up that creates one of the most hawkish national security teams of any White House in recent history.

“I think it’s very clear that the president is not in control of the apparatus of the American government. He thinks he is. He thinks he makes the final decision, but more and more it’s clear that bureaucracy and the national security establishment presents him with what his options are,” the commentator noted.

“And I would not be at all surprised that some reason will be given to cancel the meeting. And if it does take place, he will go there armed with demands that he knows the North Koreans will not meet,” he concluded.