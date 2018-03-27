President congratulate Greek president, premier on National Day

President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that the long-standing relations between Iran and Greece was a strong backup for their friendship.

In separate congratulatory messages to the Greek president and prime minister on the occasion of Greece's National Day, Rouhani expressed hope that mutual relations and the two countries' age-old cultural bonds would further expand in the future using existing capacities, IRNA reported.

Thanks to the efforts of the Iranian and Greek governments, the friendship between the two countries has been strengthened and bilateral ties are on an upward trend, heralding a bright future for Iran-Greece relationship.

Rouhani also wished success and prosperity for the Greek people.