President: Iran attaches importance to ties with neighboring states

President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday night the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches importance to its ties with neighboring states from political, security and economic points of view.

Speaking to reporters at the end of a meeting of the heads of three branches of power, President Rouhani said that he was going to visit three neighboring states early this years in order to further cement Iran's relations with those countries and hold talks on ways to solve the problems facing the region, IRNA reported.

He expressed hope that during his forthcoming visits “We will be able to solve regional problems and lead our region towards further stability and security.”

Pinpointing the importance of national production, the President said his government is geared to follow the two principles of creating employment opportunities and eliminating poverty in the New Iranian Year as already mentioned in the 1397 budget bill it had submitted to the Majlis (Iranian Parliament).

Rouhani said during his meeting with Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani and Majlis Speaker ALi Larijani, the most important domestic and international issues were discussed.

The Heads of the three branches of power emphasized the need to preserve national unity and solve the problems related to the livelihood of the Iranian people. Voicing support for Iranian-made goods, they expressed confidence that the current changes in the world will be unable to affect the stability, security, products and unity of the country.

Referring to the designation of the New Iranian Year as the “Year of Support for Iranian Goods” by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the President said supporting domestic products, improving their quality, marketing them properly at regional and international levels and fighting smuggling of goods were among other topics discussed at the meeting.

He said a tripartite summit of the heads of state of Iran, Turkey and Russia would be held in Ankara soon on the future and security of Syria and other humanitarian aspects of the issue, hoping that necessary steps would be taken in the summit.