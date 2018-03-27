RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0927 GMT March 27, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212223
Published: 0448 GMT March 27, 2018

President Rouhani leaves for Turkmenistan

President Rouhani leaves for Turkmenistan
IRNA

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani left Tehran for Ashgabat on Tuesday morning upon official invitations from his Turkmen counterpart.

Hassan Rouhani left Iran to Ashgabat to sign multiple agreements between the two countries, as well as participating a joint meeting of Iranian and Turkmen businesspersons aimed at boosting mutual trade ties, IRNA reported.

The Iranian president will fly to the Republic of Azerbaijan on Wednesday evening to meet and confer with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

Bilateral meetings of the delegations, signing memorandum of understanding, as well as holding a press conference are among his itinerary.

On Thursday morning, an Iran-Azerbaijan economic conference will be held to explore economic relations among governmental as well as the private sectors of the two countries.

Senior diplomats and economic officials, including Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zerif and the country's Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh, will accompany President Rouhani in his visits to the two neighboring countries which share land and sea borders with Iran.

 

   
KeyWords
President Rouhani
Turkmenistan
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0554 sec