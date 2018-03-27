President Rouhani leaves for Turkmenistan

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani left Tehran for Ashgabat on Tuesday morning upon official invitations from his Turkmen counterpart.

Hassan Rouhani left Iran to Ashgabat to sign multiple agreements between the two countries, as well as participating a joint meeting of Iranian and Turkmen businesspersons aimed at boosting mutual trade ties, IRNA reported.

The Iranian president will fly to the Republic of Azerbaijan on Wednesday evening to meet and confer with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

Bilateral meetings of the delegations, signing memorandum of understanding, as well as holding a press conference are among his itinerary.

On Thursday morning, an Iran-Azerbaijan economic conference will be held to explore economic relations among governmental as well as the private sectors of the two countries.

Senior diplomats and economic officials, including Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zerif and the country's Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh, will accompany President Rouhani in his visits to the two neighboring countries which share land and sea borders with Iran.