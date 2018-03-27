RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0926 GMT March 27, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212226
Published: 0549 GMT March 27, 2018

Rouhani: Culture, trade focus of talks in Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan

Rouhani: Culture, trade focus of talks in Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani who is on his way to Turkmenistan and Republic of Azerbaijan, said one of his visits' goals is enhancing relations between Iran and the two neighboring countries.

Before leaving Tehran on Tuesday, the president told reporters that the visits will be upon official invitations by his Azerbaijani and Turkmen counterparts, and as a response to their recent visits to Iran, IRNA reported.

The Iranian president will fly to the Republic of Azerbaijan on Wednesday evening to meet and confer with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

Referring to bilateral regional and international issues as the main issues in the talks with Turkmen and Azerbaijani counterparts, he said that one of the main goals of his government has been furthering the relations with neighbor countries, and that the policy will be expedited.

'I am happy to have my first visit in the new Iranian year 1397 (beginning March 2, 2018) to the two neighboring countries who we share our land and sea; the relations with the two are good, but there are more capacities that have to be tapped,' he said.

Despite good, traditional relations among the countries, another important issue is the transit, connecting the southern seas to Central Asia and Caucasus region, Rouhani said.

Relations with Caucasian countries will be made through the two countries, and currently the two connecting projects of Sarakhs and Astara are underway and following their completion, the relations will be facilitated.

Chabahar-Zahedan railway connects Chabahar port in southeast Iran to the Central Asia, and a joint Iranian-Azerbaijani project, namely Rasht-to Astara, will connect the South to Caucasia, Russia and Georgia, as well as other European countries.

 

   
KeyWords
Rouhani
culture
trade
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0503 sec