Spanish police arrest suspected mastermind of bank hacks

Spanish police have arrested the suspected leader of a gang of cyber criminals that stole as much as 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) from banks by altering account balances and instructing automatic teller machines to issue cash, Europol said Monday.

The gang’s alleged mastermind, identified as a Ukrainian and named only as “Denis K,” behind the malware attacks known as “Carbanak” and “Cobalt,” was arrested in Alicante, 350 kilometers southeast of Madrid, after cooperation between police forces in the United States, Asia and Europe, Europol said.

It did not give any more information on the suspect’s identity, dailystar.com reported.

“The Cobalt malware alone allowed criminals to steal up to EUR 10 million per heist,” the pan-European police body added. Criminals sent phishing mails to bank employees with attachments purported to come from legitimate firms.

Three suspected accomplices, said to be Russian and Ukrainian, were also arrested. Authorities didn’t say when the arrests took place.

Europol said the group had operated since 2013, with members in 40 countries, carrying out attacks on 100 financial institutions. They targeted bank employees with phishing emails with a malicious attachment infecting their computers and then using them as a base to gain control of bank network and servers controlling ATMs. Almost all of Russia’s banks were targeted, and about 50 of them lost money in the attacks, authorities said.

ATMs were instructed to dispense cash at a predetermined time and the money was collected by organized crime groups supporting the main gang. Until 2015 they used the Russian mafia for this and after 2016 the Moldovan mafia.

The gang converted its illicit gains into bitcoins and used the cryptocurrency to purchase assets, including houses and vehicles, in Spain.

Denis K used financial platforms in Gibraltar and the United Kingdom to load prepaid cards with bitcoin and spend them in Spain on cars, homes and other goods.

He also set up an “enormous network” to mine bitcoins that he used as a means of laundering money.

The Spanish Interior Ministry said that during the raid in Alicante, police seized jewels worth 500,000 euros as well as two luxury cars.

It also blocked bank accounts and two homes valued at about 1 million euros.

Europol, said the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, Romanian, Belarussian and Taiwanese authorities and private cybersecurity companies all helped assist in the case.