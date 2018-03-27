Census: Iranians are living longer

Life expectancy in Iran has risen by 18 months among women and 12 months among men in the past five years, the Statistical Center of Iran announced on Tuesday.

Life expectancy from birth was 72.5 years for men and 75.5 years for women, according to the latest population and housing census of 2016, IRNA reported.

The life expectancy was 72.7 and 75.7 years respectively for men and women in urban areas and 71.7 and 74.7 years respectively for the male and female in rural areas of Iran.

Life expectancy at birth is the number of years a newborn infant could expect to live if prevailing patterns of age-specific mortality rates at the time of birth stay the same throughout the infant’s life, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA).

Compared statistics of the census of population and housing conducted in years of 2011 and 2016 shows that life expectancy in Iran has been increased by 1 year during the five-year period for men, and one and half years.