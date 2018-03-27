RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0926 GMT March 27, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212235
Published: 0853 GMT March 27, 2018

Tehran, Baku on verge of sealing Caspian oil deal

Tehran, Baku on verge of sealing Caspian oil deal

Iran and Azerbaijan have discussed the terms of a draft agreement on cooperation in developing some oil blocks located in the Caspian Sea, a senior official told Trend.

Iranian Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs Amir Hossein Zamaninia described the possible agreement on energy cooperation as “a turning point in ties between Iran and Azerbaijan”.

“If this project produces results, it will be a turning point in cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan. The outcome seems considerable in terms of wealth creation,” he told Trend on the sidelines of the latest round of economic talks between the two countries in Tehran on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

“We held proper negotiations [with the Azerbaijani side] in a friendly atmosphere with a constructive approach. We reached some agreements, which must be finalized in Baku,” the deputy minister added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to pay a visit to Baku in late March, where eight agreements including the cooperation in the oil sector are expected to be finalized.

The Naftiran Intertrade Company (NICO), a Swiss-based subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), owns a 10-percent share in Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz project.

Among the blocks, there could be the Araz-Alov-Sharg project, which is frozen until the Caspian Sea status is agreed upon between Azerbaijan and Iran.

An Azerbaijani delegation, led by the economy minister and co-chairman of the State Commission for Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the economic, trade and humanitarian spheres, Shahin Mustafayev, was in Tehran on a two-day visit.

 

   
KeyWords
Baku
Tehran
Caspian oil deal
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0411 sec