Envoy: Iran sees its human resources as main capital

Iran's envoy to Mexico said that the greatest capital of Iran is its efficient human resources, and the government considers supporting them as its duty.

Mohammad-Taqi Hosseini said that the Iranian expatriates in Mexico have been taking responsibilities in big projects in the country, and it shows that the know-how and expertise of them is competitive in the world, IRNA reported.

Speaking in the Norouz ceremony on Monday, he also described the Iranian community in the Latin American country as playing an influential role in introducing Iranian culture and promoting the status of their country in the globe, adding that the powerful human resources are the biggest capital Iran has.

He presented a report on the latest developments in relations between Iran and Mexico in the past year and said the relations between the two countries are on the right track as they have experienced a satisfactory growth.