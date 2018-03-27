RSS
0228 GMT March 27, 2018

Published: 1123 GMT March 27, 2018

German court keeps exiled Catalan leader Puigdemont in custody

A German court said on Monday it was likely to take several days to decide whether to extradite former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont to Spain to face rebellion charges over the region's campaign for independence.

Puigdemont appeared on Monday before a regional court in the northern German town of Neumuenster, which extended his detention pending a decision on extradition, Reuters reported.

Another court, the Higher Regional Court in the town of Schleswig, will be responsible for deciding whether to grant Spain's request. The court is unlikely to make a final decision on Puigdemont's extradition before Easter, a spokeswoman for the state prosecutor said.

He had entered Germany from Denmark on Friday after leaving Finland, where he had attended a conference and was caught off-guard by the Spanish Supreme Court's unexpected decision to reactivate his arrest warrant.

Puigdemont, who fled Spain five months ago for Belgium after Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy dismissed his regional administration and imposed direct rule from Madrid, faces charges of rebellion that could lead to 25 years in prison.

 

 

 

   
