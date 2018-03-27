PA spox: Recent US decisions equal to declaration of war on Palestinians

The Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesman says the recent decisions by the United States to cut direct financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority in meeting its recurrent expenditure and delivery of public services and additional US military aid to Israel ate “equivalent to a declaration of war on the Palestinian people.”

Nabil Abu Rudeinah said in a statement published on the official Wafa news agency that Washington’s support for the Tel Aviv regime’s policies of occupation, settlement expansion and aggression, US Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of Israel and relocation of its embassy to the occupied city leave no doubt that the US cannot be an honest mediator.

He added the US aid cut to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and its threat to stop aid to the Palestinian Authority will only increase the Palestinian people's steadfastness and adherence to their national rights.

The senior Palestinian official further noted that the Palestinian leadership and nation will eventually beat off their challenges and will not allow any ambition project aimed at terminating the Palestinian cause to progress.

Rudeinah added al-Quds and its sacred sites in addition to Palestinians’ rights are not up for sale, and that the true peace can only be achieved by the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital.

He said the US pledge to provide $705 million to the Israeli military while cutting off aid for the Palestinian nation will further sour the already tense atmosphere, and undermine the interests of all.

Rudeinah concluded that Washington’s biased positions and the dangerous statements made by US officials against Palestinian people constitute a flagrant violation of international law and will create a negative atmosphere that will affect the entire world.