First phase of Astara-Astara railway inaugurated

The first phase of railway project connecting Iran's Astara to Azerbaijan's Astara and its terminal was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of senior officials of both countries.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony on Tuesday, Gilan Governor General Mustafa Salari said that the project was executed upon an agreement by both countries' presidents and work of crew of both countries' railways, IRNA wrote.

Azerbaijan Republic is to accept 50 percent financial expenses of Rasht – Astara railway project as well, which its agreement will be signed on Wednesday in Baku.

He said that connecting Astara-Astara railway to the European countries is to create a major development in the region and besides transportation; export and import of goods will create new jobs in the fields of packing, distributing and logistic services.

After completion of Rasht-Astara railway project, Iran's north-south corridor will be active.

Launching Astara-Astara railway terminal and beginning of construction operation of grain terminal in 60 hectares area of freight station of Astara railway took place in the presence of managing director of Azerbaijan Republic Railways Company and deputy minister of Roads and Urban Development as well as managing director of Iran Transport Infrastructure and development company.

The two countries were obliged in early 2016 to develop economic cooperation through railway connection.

Astara port city with a population of 91,000 is located west of Gilan province and has 38 kilometers land border and 15 kilometers water border with Azerbaijan Republic.