Turkish court refuses to release two jailed Greek soldiers

A Turkish court has ruled that two Greek soldiers charged with espionage and illegally entering the country must remain in jail despite pressure from the European Union for their release.

The local court in Edirne near the Greek border on Tuesday ruled against the release of the two soldiers, according to Turkish media reports.

Anadolu Agency said the court had ruled there was enough evidence to fear that the two men would flee if granted bail.

The Turkish lawyers of the two men had asked for their release.

The pair were arrested in early March for entering a military zone in the northern Turkish province of Edirne, which borders Greece.

Anadolu earlier said they had been charged with "attempted military espionage" by prosecutors as well as entering a forbidden military zone. The pair testified they entered the Turkish side by tracking footsteps in the snow and filmed images on their mobile phones to send to higher ranking officials "in an attempt to stop migrant smuggling."

Rejecting the allegations leveled by Turkey, the Greek army said the two had accidentally lost their way in bad weather while patrolling around the Evros River that divides the two neighboring countries.

Ankara and Athens are already at odds over a number of issues, including the Greek failure to extradite eight Turkish soldiers who fled Turkey by helicopter on the night of a failed coup to topple President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July 2016.

The latest judgment was announced in defiance of growing pressure by the European Union against Turkey. On Monday, at a meeting in Bulgaria, President Erdogan came under pressure from EU chiefs to release the pair.

In a show of firm support for Athens, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said the bloc's 28 member states had confidence in the Turkish side "to solve that (the issue of the soldiers) in the best way".

Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag has recently dismissed speculation that Ankara could use the Greek soldiers' arrest to secure the extradition of the eight Turkish military personnel.

Thousands of military and police officers have been jailed or dismissed from their jobs over an alleged role in the failed coup. The eight who fled to Greece have repeatedly claimed that they feared for their lives back home.

The European Union reacted strongly to Ankara’s purging of thousands of people from state organizations and institutions over alleged links to the botched putsch, putting Ankara on a bumpier road.

Furthermore, Germany and some other European countries have been involved in diplomatic brawls with Turkey on several issues, including the country's human rights record, in recent months.