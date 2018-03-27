Israeli forces arrest three Palestinians from Gaza

The Israeli military says it has arrested three armed Palestinians who infiltrated into Israel through the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Israeli military said the trio was apprehended some 20 kilometers (12 miles) near Tze'elim base.

Israeli forces distributed pictures of hand grenades, knives and wire cutters allegedly found on them.

Last week, the military said it had spotted four Palestinians while sneaking into Israel and torching military equipment.

On Saturday, Israeli warplanes attacked positions of Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group that controls Gaza. A day later gunfire from Gaza set off Israel's so-called Iron Dome missile system and in response a tank fired at a Hamas position.

Israel braces for the annual Palestinian Land Day protests set to begin on Friday in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Gazans are being called to march en mass on an Israeli fence that seals off the coastal territory. The Palestinians are planning on establishing six to eight large tent camps, capable of housing thousands of people, mostly women and children, along the fence.

Land Day is an annual event to mark the killing of six Palestinians by Israeli forces during mass protests at Israel’s seizure of their land in 1976.

Every year since 1979, Palestinians gather on March 30 to commemorate the event, denounce Israel's ongoing seizure of Palestinian land, and reaffirm their connection to the occupied territories.

This year's demonstrations appear especially combustible as Palestinian anger is already high over US President Donald Trump's decision in December to recognize Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel's "capital."

Israel occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem al-Quds and and parts of Syria’s Golan Heights during the Six-Day War in 1967. It later annexed East Jerusalem al-Quds in a move not recognized by the international community.

Israel is required to withdraw from all the territories seized in the war under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, adopted months after the Six-Day War, in November 1967, but the Tel Aviv regime has been in non-compliance of that piece of international law ever since.