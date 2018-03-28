RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0854 GMT March 28, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212265
Published: 0633 GMT March 28, 2018

Turkmen president: Ashgabat attaches great importance to Tehran ties

Turkmen president: Ashgabat attaches great importance to Tehran ties
IRNA

Turkmen president said his country is determined to develop all-out ties with Iran, stressing that Ashgabat attaches great importance to cementing friendship with Tehran.

Implementation of mutual agreements will help expand bilateral relations, Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said in Ashgabat after signing ceremony of 13 memoranda of understanding in the presence of the two countries' presidents on Tuesday, IRNA wrote.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani started his visit to Turkmenistan on March 27. He is to leave Ashgabat for Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday following a short stay in the Turkmen city of Merv.

About talks held in the Turkmen capital, President Berdymukhamedov said the high-level negotiations were held in a transparent, brotherly and friendly atmosphere under mutual respect.

The Turkmen president appreciated the efforts made by his Iranian counterpart to boost bilateral cooperation and said that mutual agreements and the joint statement are in line with interests of the two neighboring countries which will lead to further bilateral ties.

Iranian president is scheduled to leave Baku for Tehran on Thursday.

 

   
KeyWords
Turkmen
Ashgabat
Tehran
IranDaily
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/8078 sec