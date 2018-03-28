Turkmen president: Ashgabat attaches great importance to Tehran ties

Turkmen president said his country is determined to develop all-out ties with Iran, stressing that Ashgabat attaches great importance to cementing friendship with Tehran.

Implementation of mutual agreements will help expand bilateral relations, Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said in Ashgabat after signing ceremony of 13 memoranda of understanding in the presence of the two countries' presidents on Tuesday, IRNA wrote.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani started his visit to Turkmenistan on March 27. He is to leave Ashgabat for Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday following a short stay in the Turkmen city of Merv.

About talks held in the Turkmen capital, President Berdymukhamedov said the high-level negotiations were held in a transparent, brotherly and friendly atmosphere under mutual respect.

The Turkmen president appreciated the efforts made by his Iranian counterpart to boost bilateral cooperation and said that mutual agreements and the joint statement are in line with interests of the two neighboring countries which will lead to further bilateral ties.

Iranian president is scheduled to leave Baku for Tehran on Thursday.