March 28, 2018

March 28, 2018

Pak security advisor: Iran, Pakistan share vision on Asia extra-territorial ties

Pak security advisor: Iran, Pakistan share vision on Asia extra-territorial ties
IRNA

Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua says Iran and Pakistan jointly can connect Asia with other regions and the world which is where the vision of their relationship resides.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian delegation headed by Kamal Kharazi, Head of Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, IRNA reported.

Besides promotion of bilateral relations, they held deliberate discussions on matters pertaining to regional security situation and more so for the collective vision of relationship between Iran and Pakistan.

Janjua said Iran is a fraternal neighboring country with blessing of common faith, history and culture. “Our co-location is divine and full of potentials. Our geography and our geo-strategic location is our biggest asset and our essence of progression.”

“We have every reason to be together” he said and applauded the efforts of the leadership of both the countries for setting up common objectives and goals for the improvement of bilateral relations commenting that such visits would be very beneficial in this regard.

Kharazi said Iran and Pakistan both need to work together and translate their challenges into opportunities.

He expressed strong desire of Iranian government to connect Iranian communication networks with Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and Iran are facing common challenges due to prolonged instability in Afghanistan.

Both sides appreciated peace offer made by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

They expressed satisfaction over the upward trajectory of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to take it further by improving cooperation.

 

   
