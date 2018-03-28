RSS
News ID: 212269
Published: 0802 GMT March 28, 2018

Iran president leaves Turkmenistan for Azerbaijan

Iran president leaves Turkmenistan for Azerbaijan

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani left Turkmenistan for Azerbaijan on Wednesday to talk with the Azeri high-ranking officials.

President Rouhani arrived in Ashgabat on Tuesday and following intensive talks with his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, took part in a joint meeting attended by the two countries high-ranking delegations where they discussed ways of boosting relations and cooperation between Tehran and Ashgabatm, reported.

Signing 13 agreements by the officials of the two countries and visiting the historic, religious city of Merv was in the itinerary of the Iranian president's visit to Turkmenistan.

Rouhani left the country for Azerbaijan upon an official invitation from his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

On Thursday morning, an Iran-Azerbaijan economic conference will be held to explore economic relations between public and the private sectors of the two countries.

Senior diplomats and economic officials, including Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zerif and the country's Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh, are accompanying President Rouhani in his visits to the two neighboring countries which share land and sea borders with Iran.

 

   
