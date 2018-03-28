Iran: Exit of foreign troops, prelude to Afghanistan peace

A top Iranian diplomat described withdrawal of the foreign military forces from Afghanistan as a beginning to establish peace in the war-hit country.

The military approach in Afghanistan was defeated in the past and will not be successful in the future, Iranian deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi said at the peace conference on Afghanistan held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

War in Afghanistan is due to the presence of the foreign troops, Araqchi said expressing Iran's readiness to assist Afghan government's march along the peace process in the neighboring country.

He welcomed recent remarks by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in which he invited the armed opposition groups to partake in the peace talks in Afghanistan and described President Ghani's move as a positive step.

The Iranian diplomat invited all sides involved in the war in Afghanistan to attend peace talks in order to find a political solution.

The Tashkent conference was held in Uzbek capital focusing on peace process, security cooperation and regional relations in line with peace in Afghanistan.

Afghan and Uzbek presidents along with representatives from 25 countries and international and regional organizations attended the conference.