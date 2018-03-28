Iran FM: Convergence to bring peace to region

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif put forward the idea of reengineering the region, based on highlighting commonalities while respecting the diversities in order to replace confrontation with peace.

In an article published on Al Jazeera Arabic website on Tuesday, he emphasized the role of commonalities among the nations of the region in bringing about a peaceful coexistence among them, IRNA reported.

Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran “sees its security and stability in protecting security and stability of the region, particularly in securing stability and prosperity of its Arab neighbors.”

Referring to the recurring emphasis by Iran on its readiness for cooperation with all the parties in favor of preserving good-neighborly policy, security and joint interests, Zarif wrote that “Iran has put forward on various occasions the idea of founding a joint security treaty, based on dialogue, common principles, and trust-building mechanisms to rescue the region from the dark tunnel that has brought nothing to the countries of the region but attrition.”

He said that foreign influential powers have always chosen war so that they have left no opportunity for peace due to their 'relentless warmongering conducts' in the region.

“They supported Saddam's regime in Iraq to attack Iran and Kuwait. Then they themselves fought him to oust him. They propped up al Qaeda and Taliban in Afghanistan. Then they waged a war to force them out.”

The Iranian foreign minister described the situation in the world as a “critical condition” and a “dead-end situation”.

“Let us not forget that Arabs, Turks, Persians, Kurds and other nations in the region enjoy a common history, a single culture, similar languages, and traditions that are intertwined with each other,” he said, putting forth the question that why they should let confrontation be the dominant approach in the region despite all these commonalities.

By suggesting the reengineering of the region, Iran pursues the goal of securing the common interest of all countries and avoiding the dominance of the more powerful countries over other countries.

“Iran has again extended its hands to its neighbors. This is Iran's strategy, rather than a show off, as Iran strongly believes that the commonalities in the region are far more than the differences some of which are rooted in baseless concerns and temporary interests that might not be priorities in the future.”

“If we do not move toward peace, the coming generations will not have the opportunity to look into each other's eyes,” Zarif wrote.