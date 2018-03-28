RSS
0122 GMT March 28, 2018

News ID: 212277
Published: 1039 GMT March 28, 2018

Rouhani arrives in Baku

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Baku from Ashgabat for an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the visit which is being made upon an official invitation from his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Rouhani is scheduled to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues, IRNA reported.

Holding meetings between high-ranking delegations from the two countries, signing memoranda of understanding (MoU) and agreements by Iranian and Azerbaijani officials, attending joint economic conference, and opening joint projects are in President Rouhani's itinerary during the visit.

Prior to the visit to Baku, Rouhani visited Turkmenistan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thirteen agreements were signed by the Iranian and Turkmen officials in Ashgabat. The Iranian president also visited the historic city of Merv before leaving for Baku.

 

   
