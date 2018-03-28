RSS
0122 GMT March 28, 2018

News ID: 212278
Published: 1042 GMT March 28, 2018

Iraq PM: Baghdad for balanced ties with Tehran, Washington

Iraq PM: Baghdad for balanced ties with Tehran, Washington

Iraqi premier said here on Wednesday that his country wants to stay far from the conflict between Iran and the US, keeping a balance in Baghdad's ties with Tehran and Washington.

Iraq hopes that the United States would not withdraw from the July 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), between Iran and the world powers, Haider al-Abadi said at an energy forum in the Iraqi capital, IRNA wrote.

US President Donald Trump had already warned that his country will leave the JCPOA if Iran does not make changes in it.

Tehran, instead, stresses that the Iran Deal is not renegotiable.

 

   
Baghdad
Iraq
IranDaily
 
