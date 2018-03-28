RSS
Published: 1111 GMT March 28, 2018

Iran's defense minister to attend Moscow security conference

Iranian defense minister will visit Russia next week upon an official invitation from his Russian counterpart to take part in Moscow Conference on International Security.

Brigadier General Amir Hatami travel to Moscow to participate and deliver a speech in the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) that will be held on April 4-5, IRNA reported.

He will also meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

VII MCIS will focus on recent defeats of terrorists in Syria, to be attended by defense ministers, chiefs of staff, senior commanders as well as officials of international organizations from more than 80 countries.

On the sidelines of conference, the Iranian general will meet foreign defense and military delegations attending the event.

 

   
KeyWords
defense
Moscow
Security
IranDaily
 
