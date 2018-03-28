RSS
Published: 1125 GMT March 28, 2018

Envoy: Italy seeking anti-terror cooperation with Iran

Italy's envoy to the United Nations Sebastiano Cardi said Iran is playing an important role in the region, and Rome is willing to cooperate with Tehran on war against terrorism.

The Italian envoy told Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Monday, 'Fighting terrorism is a matter of common consensus, we will have a high-level meeting in June at the UN' that was called by Under-Secretary for the new United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov.

'Iran is a part of international community, it is the responsible part', he said, 'it will, and can play, a very important role to fight terrorism together with the others.'

'So Italy has always had a very deep relation with Iran and we look forward to cooperating with Iran also on the issue,' he said.

Commenting on the continuance of the nuclear deal Iran has signed with major world powers in 2015, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said, 'As far as the European Union is concerned, we have repeatedly, and Federica Mogherini who represent us in the deal, said it very clearly that we wish the agreement to stay.'

'We see it a cornerstone of international security of the system of non-proliferation, it works very well the atomic energy has also constantly confirmed that Iran has complied with the JCPOA, so we hope it will be kept and we can continue to uphold the international agreement,' the senior diplomat said.

 

   
