0510 GMT March 28, 2018

News ID: 212285
Published: 0138 GMT March 28, 2018

Iran president officially welcomed in Azerbaijan

Iran president officially welcomed in Azerbaijan

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was accorded official welcome by his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev in Baku on Wednesday.

In the welcoming ceremony, the two presidents reviewed the guard of honor after the national anthems of both countries were played, IRNA wrote.

Right after the ceremony, the high-ranking delegations headed by the two presidents began their bilateral talks.

President Rouhani arrived in the Azeri capital earlier in the day following a two-day visit to Turkmenistan.

The two countries are scheduled to sign several cooperation documents during President Rouhani's stay in Baku.

Inauguration of a joint auto-making factory, as well as a railway project and a power station are on the agenda of President Rouhani's visit to Azerbaijan.

The two countries will also sign a document on oil and gas projects in the Caspian Sea which will be seen as an important agreement in promotion of Tehran-Baku economic relations.

 

   
Azerbaijan
Rouhani
