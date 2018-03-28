Basketball robot sinks human opponent with flawless shots

A basketball-playing robot made its public debut on Wednesday during the half-time show of a professional Japanese basketball league match.

During a rehearsal open to media, the 190cm-tall free-throw robot named CUE demonstrated its perfect free-throw skills, putting all the shots through the ring while his human opponent, a professional basketball player, missed two.

Using machine-learning technology with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), CUE learnt its sporting skills with more than 200,000 practice throws, developers said.