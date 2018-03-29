Kushner has been in close contact with Bolton over past year: Report

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, has reportedly been in close contact with the newly appointed national security adviser, John Bolton, for advice over the past year, a report says.

Kushner has called the controversial diplomat several times for advice and insight about the United Nations, and about other issues, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, according to presstv.ir.

Kushner also reportedly spoke with Bolton about important policy matters before appearing on different TV shows. Bolton has worked as a commentator for Fox News.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced Gen. H.R. McMaster's replacement, making Bolton -- a former US ambassador to the United Nations -- his third national security adviser, part of a shake-up that creates one of the most hawkish national security teams of any White House in recent history.

Democrats and others have expressed concerns about Bolton's pro-war views, particularly during his time in the administration of George W. Bush leading up to the 2003 Iraq War.

Some analysts have said that the appointment of Bolton as US national security adviser indicates that the Trump administration plans to escalate hostilities towards Iran.

Shortly before the US and its allies invaded Iraq in 2003, Bolton reportedly told Israeli officials that once Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein was removed, it would be necessary to deal with Syria, Iran and North Korea.

Foreign policy experts say Bolton is likely to encourage President Trump toward military confrontation with Iran.

Bolton has also called on Washington to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic, even though UN inspectors have repeatedly verified Iran’s compliance with the accord.

Bolton’s appointment is part of a series of recent changes within the Trump administration.

Top White House economic adviser, Gary Cohn, resigned earlier this month, and Trump named Larry Kudlow to replace him.

And earlier this month Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was forced to quit. CIA Director Mike Pompeo was named as Tillerson's replacement.

Trump said on Wednesday that he is also replacing Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin with Adm. Ronny Jackson, who is currently the White House physician.