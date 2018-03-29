Michel Aoun offers condolences over death of 3 Iranians in Lebanon

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun extended his condolences to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani over the death of three Iranian tourists in Beirut.

On Sunday March 25, six people of a 15-member family group that had come to Beirut for Nowruz holidays fell into the sea due to a harsh wave crashing on the rocky beach of Raouché, IRNA reported.



Local fishermen and rescue teams rushed to the scene of the incident and could save the lives of 3 people, but two of the victims, who were two girls, 9 and 15, died, and one man went missing. His body was recovered after two days in the waters.



Iran's embassy in Beirut in coordination with Lebanese organizations formed a special committee to follow up the issue.



The dead bodies are scheduled to be transported to Iran, along with the other family members.