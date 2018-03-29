RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0936 GMT March 29, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212305
Published: 0618 GMT March 29, 2018

Gene trigger to help brain heal from range of debilitating conditions identified

Gene trigger to help brain heal from range of debilitating conditions identified

Researchers from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in the US showed that turning on a gene inside cells called astrocytes results in a smaller scar and potentially more effective recovery from injury.

Scientists have found a genetic trigger that may help the brain to heal from a range of debilitating conditions, such as strokes, concussions and spinal cord injuries, Hindustantimes reported.

Researchers from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in the US showed that turning on a gene inside cells called astrocytes results in a smaller scar and potentially more effective recovery from injury.

The research examined spinal injuries in mice but likely has implications for treating a number of brain conditions through gene therapy targeting astrocytes, said Mark Goldberg, from UT Southwestern.

“We’ve known that astrocytes can help the brain and spinal cord recover from injury, but we didn’t fully understand the trigger that activates these cells,” Goldberg said.

“Now we’ll be able to look at whether turning on the switch we identified can help in the healing process,” he said.

 
 

The study published in the journal Cell Reports found that the LZK gene of astrocytes can be turned on to prompt a recovery response called astrogliosis, in which these star-shaped cells proliferate around injured neurons and form a scar.

Scientists deleted the LZK gene in astrocytes of one group of injured mice, which decreased the cells’ injury response and resulted in a larger wound on the spinal cord. They over expressed the gene in other injured mice, which stimulated the cells’ injury response and resulted in a smaller scar. Over expressing the gene in uninjured mice also activated the astrocytes, confirming LZK as a trigger for astrogliosis.

Goldberg said a smaller scar likely aids the healing process by isolating the injured neurons, similar to how isolating a spreading infection can improve recovery.

“But we don’t know under what circumstances this hypothesis is true because until now we didn’t have an easy way to turn the astrocyte reactivity on and off,” he said.

Further study is needed to analyse whether a compact scar tissue indeed improves recovery and how this process affects the neurons’ ability to reform connections with each other, researchers said.

   
KeyWords
Gene
brain health
effective recovery
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1270 sec