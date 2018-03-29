Syria Army discovers Israeli-made ammunition in Harasta city

Units of the Syrian Arab Army uncovered Israeli mines and large tunnel networks during combing operation in Eastern Ghouta that terrorist organizations used for transportation and storing weapons and munitions.

SANA’s correspondent in Harasta city said that the army engineering units are inspecting the terrorists’ hideouts and the neighborhoods inside Harasta city that were controlled by the terrorists before they were evacuated and transported to Idleb province in preparation for the return of the state institutions to the city, according to IRNA.



The correspondent added that a network of long and complicated tunnels inside the residential neighborhoods in Harasta was discovered, as well as ammunition depots containing large amounts of weapons, munitions and shells, some of which are Israeli made.



Army uncovers depots containing chemical materials in Deir Ezzor



A unit of Syrian Arab Army discovered depots for manufacturing ammunition and chemical materials left by Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.



A military source told SANA that the army found three depots containing chemicals and equipment for the manufacture of ammunition left by the remnants of Daesh in the village of Mehkan, 10 km to the north of al- Mayadeen city.



One of the army’s personnel who participated in the sweeping operations told SANA that large quantities of chlorine and silver nitrates, which are used in chemical manufacturing, were found in one of the depots, adding that other depots included large amounts of coal and highly flammable sticky materials all of which are used in the manufacture of explosives, bombs, explosive belts and shells of all kinds, including toxic ones.



Sulfur material, protective masks and manufacturing equipment were also inside the depots.



The documents found inside the depots revealed that most of the figures who worked in these warehouses were of German and Turkish nationalities.