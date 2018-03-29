Telegram disconnected in ME, CIS states

The Telegram messenger was temporarily disconnected in the Middle East and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

“Our users in Europe, Middle East and the CIS countries are experiencing connection issues at the moment. We are looking into the issue and hope to bring you back online soon,” Telegram reported in a Twitter message on Thursday, IRNA reported.



Telegram is a non-profit cloud-based instant messaging service. Telegram client apps are available for Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Windows NT, macOS and Linux.