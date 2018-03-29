RSS
0306 GMT March 29, 2018

News ID: 212322
Published: 0211 GMT March 29, 2018

Greek envoy summoned over attack on Iran embassy staffer in Athens

Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Greece's Charge d'Affaires to Tehran on Thursday over an attack by an unidentified individual against one of the Iranian embassy staff members in Athens.

'The Greek charge d'affaires, in absence of the country's ambassador, was summoned to Iran's Foreign Ministry,' said Bahram Qasemi, spokesman of the ministry, IRNA reported.

Expressing its strong objection to what has happened, Iran urged the immediate investigation into the incident, as well as the identity of the aggressor and his motives, he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified individual stabbed a staff member of Iran's embassy in a street around the embassy premises that resulted in his injury.

The staff member is being treated at a hospital.

   
