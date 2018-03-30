Iranian referee at FIFA 2018

Iranian soccer referee Ali-Reza Faghani is to judge at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, said FIFA.

Mohammad-Reza Mansouri and Reza Sokhandan are going to be his assistants in the tournament, FIFA official website announced on Thursday evening.

Faghani has already judged important matches in Asia and FIFA Confederations Cup, including the game between Germany and Chile, IRNA wrote.

He was present at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil as a reserve assistant referee.

The FIFA Referees Committee has selected 36 referees and 63 assistant referees, representing 46 different countries, for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, wrote the website.

'Preparations for the road to Russia kicked off in September 2014 not only for the 32 participating teams, but also for the initial group of 53 FIFA referee trios from around the world. The choice of the final group of match officials selected to officiate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia was based on each referee’s skills and personality, as well as his level of understanding of football and ability to read both the game and the various tactics employed by teams,' wrote FIFA.

The website added, that during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the selected match officials will operate in a variety of roles, for example referees, assistant referees, fourth officials, reserve assistant referees and video match officials.