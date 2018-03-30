Iranian music played in China

An Iranian music ensemble performed in the 'One Belt and One Road Initiative' musical festival in Shenzhen, southeast China, on Thursday.

The Eshitagh ensemble performed a concert featuring Iranian traditional music at Shenzhen Huaxia Art Center, IRNA wrote.

The performance was highly welcomed by Iranian and Chinese audience.

Iranian Consulate-General in Guangzhou organized the concert.

'Iran is one of the major destinations along the Silk Road, making the performance by Eshitagh ensemble a very meaningful one at the 2018 Belt & Road Shenzhen International Music Festival,' Shenzhen Daily wrote earlier on March 22 when announcing the concert.

The concert was 'a window into a deeper understanding of the culture and history of Iran’s ancient civilization for Shenzhen residents.

Fifteen bands from China and other countries are scheduled to perform in the event.

The Iranian New Year ceremony was also held in Guangzhou. The event, which was organized by the Iranian Consulate General in the city, was attended by Iranians and non-Iranian Farsi speakers.