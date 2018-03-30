Israelis kill, injure Palestinians during major protest by thousands

Israeli forces have killed one Palestinian protester and injured several others before and during an ongoing major protest action by thousands of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and along the so-called buffer zone set up by Israel.

Thousands of Palestinian men, women, and children gathered on the “buffer zone” in the Gaza Strip on Friday, March 30, which marks the Palestinian Land Day, when Palestinians annually protest to demand the right of return for those Palestinians who have been driven out of their homeland due to the Israeli occupation.

The protesters have set up tents for a six-week protest action to demand that the displaced Palestinians be allowed to return to the land that belongs to them.