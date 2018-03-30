RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1039 GMT March 30, 2018

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 212349
Published: 0931 GMT March 30, 2018

White House: Russian action marks further deterioration in bilateral ties

White House: Russian action marks further deterioration in bilateral ties
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders speaks during the daily briefing with reporters on March 27, 2018.
AFP

Russia's decision to expel 60 American diplomats and ordering a closure of the US Consulate in St Petersburg mark a further deterioration in bilateral ties, the White House said today.

Russia’s decision to expel 60 American diplomats and ordering a closure of the US Consulate in St Petersburg mark a further deterioration in bilateral ties, the White House said today. “Russia’s action today to expel American diplomats marks a further deterioration in the US-Russia relationship,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, hours after Russia in a retaliatory action asked 60 American diplomats to leave the country within seven days and ordered the shutting down of the US Consulate in St Petersburg within 48 hours, financialexpress.com reported.

“The expulsion of undeclared Russian intelligence officers by the United States and more than two dozen partner nations and NATO allies earlier this week was an appropriate response to the Russian attack on the soil of the United Kingdom,” Sanders said. The Trump administration had earlier ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and shutter the country’s consulate general in Seattle. She said the Russian response was “not unanticipated”, and the US will “deal” with it.

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
White House
IranDaily
Russia
ties
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0556 sec