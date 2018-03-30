RSS
1039 GMT March 30, 2018

News ID: 212350
Published: 1011 GMT March 30, 2018

Iran delegation calls on Pak ex-president, discusses bilateral ties

Iran delegation calls on Pak ex-president, discusses bilateral ties
IRNA

A six-member Iranian delegation led by Dr. Kamal Kharazi, Head of Strategic Council on Foreign Relations has met with former president of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi and discussed bilateral ties.

The delegation during the meeting discussed the matters of mutual interests and cordial relations between the two brotherly nations with the President of 'Pakistan Peoples Party' (PPP), IRNA reported.

Pakistan and Iran have always enjoyed strong brotherly relations, but they reached at their peak in the tenure of Pakistan People’s Party government. Pakistan had also signed the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline project with Iran in PPP’s government.

 

   
