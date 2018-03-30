RSS
March 30, 2018

News ID: 212352
Published: March 30, 2018

Pak governor calls for further enhancing economic ties with Iran

Pak governor calls for further enhancing economic ties with Iran

Governor of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province Muhammad Zubair has called for further enhancement of trade ties between Iran and Pakistan.

He made the remarks in a meeting with a six-member Iranian delegation led by Dr. Kamal Kharazi, Head of Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and former foreign minister of Iran who called on him at Governor House in Karachi, IRNA reported.

Zubair said strong cultural and historical ties between the two countries needed to be diversified through trade and business ventures.

“Pragmatic measures are also urgently required to improve our bilateral trade relations focused on raising volumes for mutual benefit of the two economies,” he said.

Mentioning that Pakistan has rendered tremendous sacrifices in the war against terrorism, the Sindh Governor said the ongoing internal fight among different tribes and clans in Afghanistan has also burdened Pakistan’s economy.

Arrival of millions of refugees from Afghanistan had severely affected our structure of public services, he said mentioning that things, however, during past five years have markedly improved.

The Sindh Governor said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would prove to be a game changer for the region and extensively benefit its inhabitants.

 

   
