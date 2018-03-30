Hezbollah chief condoles death of 3 Iranians in Lebanon

In his message which was released on Friday, Nasrallah sympathized with bereaved families of the victims of the sad occasion, IRNA reported.
On Sunday March 25, six people of a 15-member family group that had come to Beirut for Nowruz holidays fell into the sea due to a harsh wave crashing on the rocky beach of Raouché.
Local fishermen and rescue teams rushed to the scene of the incident and could save 3 people, but two of the victims, who were two girls, 9 and 15, died, and one man went missing. His body was recovered after two days in the waters.
Iran's Embassy in Beirut in coordination with Lebanese organizations formed a special committee to follow up the issue.
Meanwhile, Lebanon's President Michel Aoun extended his condolences to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani over the deadly accident.