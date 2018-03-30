RSS
March 30, 2018

March 30, 2018

Iranian to coach Iraqi wheelchair basketball team

Iraqi Paralympics Committee signed an agreement with Iranian Abbas Khaki to coach their team.

Khaki is going to coach Iraqi wheelchair basketball team until the end of the Jakarta Asian Games in October, according to al-Maalomah news agency.

Born in 1976, Khaki has played for Iranian teams. He has also gotten good results as a coach.

 

   
IranDaily
 
