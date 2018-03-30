Kenya calls for using Iran technology potentials

Member of Kenya special economic zones Laban Onditi Rao called for taking advantage of Iran's potentials and experiences in agriculture and modern technology fields.

Onditi Rao made the remarks Friday in a meeting with Iran's ambassador to Nairobi Hadi Farajvand, IRNA reported.

All tires in Kenya are imported from foreign countries and Iranian companies will be able to have active participation in this sector, he said.

Iranian tire producers will have 15-year tax exemption and also customs tariff exemption for transporting raw material and machinery, he said.

Farajvand, for his part, said Iran's embassy in Kenya always encourages Iranian companies to participate in Kenyan market and eastern Africa.

Laban Onditi together with some economic activists is scheduled to visit Iran.

The visit aims to get acquainted with Iran’s capacities and potentials in industrial and agricultural fields.