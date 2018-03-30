Indian political activist: Many killed in ME due to Saudi crimes

A senior Indian political and social activist praised Iran's incomparable role in fighting terrorism and expressed sorrow that many have been killed in the region due to Saudi Arabia crimes.

Jawid Iqbal Khan who is a familiar name with the Indian non-governmental organizations told IRNA in an exclusive interview that Iran played a great role in combating terrorism, IRNA wrote.

He reiterated that “Iran has played a very important role in the fight against anti-national and anti-social elements in other countries which benefited both Muslim and non-Muslim nations”.

“Whereas,” he said, “Saudi Arabia is sponsoring various terrorist groups and supporting terrorism.”

“It protects terrorism regardless of the outcome of its actions. Due to the actions of this country, innocent people are now killed in Iraq and Syria. But contrary to Saudi Arabia, Iran has fought terrorism”, he noted.

This Indian activist went on to emphasize on the fact that Iran and the United States as well as its allies played a quite different role in fighting terrorism.

He reasoned that 'America is not honest in its fight against terrorism. They do not perform their duties. The United States must honestly fight terrorism like Iran and control this challenge. Iran is seeking peace between humans. All countries should support Iran in combating terrorism and learn from it. Iran has always believed in peace, humanity and coexistence among nations.'

Regarding Iran's role in preventing expansion of terrorism to other parts of the world, Iqbal Khan said: “Many parts of the world like Europe today are affected by terrorism, but because of Iran's role, there has been no further spread of terrorism there.”

He advised other countries especially those in the region to follow Iran's example and said even those countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates which are supporting terrorism should change routes to safeguard the interests of the Islamic world.