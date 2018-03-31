Iran’s medical progress honor for region

According to Tunisian media reports, Iran has made great medical progress since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and its achievements are an honor for people of the region.

Iran ranks first in the field of research and medical studies in the region and many patients in neighboring countries prefer to be treated in Iranian hospitals, Tunisian media said.

The treatment costs in Iran are less than those in other countries especially European states, IRNA reported.

After the Islamic Revolution, Iran became independent from foreign medical experts so that the number of physicians in Iran has skyrocketed to 111,000 from 15,000 before the revolution.

According to the Tunisian media, Iran now ranks first in Middle East as regard producing 97% of its medicines and delivering large quantities of medications and has made significant advances in the production of anti-cancer drugs.

Iran takes the first place in the region in the field of organ transplants and ranks fifth in the kidney transplant among all the countries in the world. In the field of research on stem cells, Iran ranks second in the region.