Iraqi protesters call for trial of Saudi leaders at int'l tribunal

Baghdad, March 31, IRNA - Thousands of Iraqi protestors in Baghdad on Friday called for bringing Saudi leaders to justice for the crimes they have committed in Iraq, Syria, Bahrain and Yemen.

The demonstrators including people from various walks of life and members of Iraq's Islamic Resistance gathered together at Beirut Square in Baghdad to protest against Al Saud's policies on Iraq and the region, IRNA wrote.

They also chanted slogans against the Saudi regime and voiced opposition to any normalization of relations between Baghdad and Riyadh.

Objecting to a possible visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Baghdad and condemning Riyadh for training and dispatching terrorists to Iraq and for its financial and political backing of Takfiri and Wahabi groups were among other axes of the Friday's demonstrations.

The demonstrators also called on the international community to take necessary measures for trial of Saudi leaders for their complicity in the massacre of Iraqi civilians over the past 15 years and for dispatch of at least 5,000 suicide bombers to non-military zones in Iraq and for their crimes in Syria and Bahrain.

At the end of their demonstrations, the protestors issued a statement rejecting as unacceptable any normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia for the crimes it has committed and for its support for Takfiri groups.

The statement also accused the US and certain Persian Gulf littoral states of making the Saudi regime change its policies towards Iraq in a such a way to serve the Zionist regime.

If Saudi Arabia wants to normalize relations with Iraq, it must pay compensations for allowing American and British troops to attack and eventually occupy Iraq from its soil, the statement said. It also called on Riyadh to bear all expenses associated with reconstruction of Iraqi infrastructures destroyed by Saudi-backed Daesh terrorists.

The waves of anti-Saudi protests began in the cyber space first with the release of a news on possible official visit to Baghdad of the Saudi crown prince and then spread to urban areas in southern provinces and to Baghdad streets in recent days. Various banners and posters have been erected in Baghdad streets protesting the Saudi crown prince's possible visit to Iraq.