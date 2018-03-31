RSS
0844 GMT March 31, 2018

News ID: 212366
Published: 0556 GMT March 31, 2018

FM Zarif slams Zionists' crimes against Palestinians

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message denounced recent killings of Palestinians by the Zionist regime.

“On the eve of Passover (of all days), which commemorates God liberating Prophet Moses and his people from tyranny, Zionist tyrants murder peaceful Palestinian protesters—whose land they have stolen—as they march to escape their cruel and inhuman apartheid bondage,” Zarif said in a Twitter message released on Saturday, reported IRNA.

During the peaceful protests held by Palestinians recently held in Gaza Strip, Israeli military forces killed 15 Palestinians most of whom under 16 and injured about 1,500 others. This is while none of the protesters was armed.

 

 

   
