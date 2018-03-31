Iran, Ukraine sign MoU on promotion of Persian language

Iran and Ukraine signed a memorandum of understanding on promotion of Persian language in Ukraine.

The MoU was signed by Iranian envoy to Ukraine Mohammad Beheshti Monfared on behalf of Saadi Foundation and Chancellor of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Leonid Huberskyi, IRNA reported.

During the meeting, Beheshti Monfared elaborated on issues related to scientific and training cooperation, Iranian students in Taras Shevchenko National University and future cooperation.

He also called for upgrading of educational level and facilities at the Taras Shevchenko National University.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian envoy underlined Iran’s support for Persian language course and Iranology center in the university.

Meanwhile, Huberskyi hailed developing cooperation with Iran

He said measures have already been taken to improve controlling educational system, completing training equipment and improving dormitories.

He also suggested setting up a Ukrainian language course in Tehran University and expressed readiness for dispatch of professors and supply of necessary educational facilities for this purpose.