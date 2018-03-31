RSS
Published: 0823 GMT March 31, 2018

President Rouhani due in Ankara April 3

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to visit Ankara, Turkey on April 3 to participate in Iran-Russia-Turkey trio summit.

Rouhani is scheduled to attend the 2nd round of Tehran-Moscow-Ankara trilateral talks on Syria, Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for communications and information Parviz Esmaeili said.

The trip is upon an official invitation from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, IRNA wrote.

Holding bilateral talks with Turkish and Russian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin on regional and international cooperation will be on Rouhani’s itinerary, Esmaeili added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and some other cabinet members will accompany President Rouhani during his trip.

The Ankara summit is in line with the talks between the presidents of Iran, Turkey and Russia within the framework of the Astana talks, and for tripartite consultations on Syrian issue.

 

   
